‘No World Cup, where are you wearing them to?’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria over new jerseys

While some Nigerians are impressed with the designs, some Ghanaians took it upon themselves to revisit the sporting rivalry between the two countries.

It will be recalled that it was Ghana that denied Nigeria a place at the Qatar 2022 World. The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed the Black Stars’ qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana inflicted more misery on Nigeria in August when the Black Galaxies also beat the local Super Eagles to qualify for the 2023 CHAN tournament.

To stick it in, some Ghanaians took to social media to remind Nigerians that their team will not be playing in any tournament despite the release of their new jerseys.