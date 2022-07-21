The 30-year-old was impressive in heat 2 of Thursday’s 800m contest after finishing in fourth place with a time of 1:45.92.
Watch: Ghana’s Alex Amankwah sheds tears after disqualification in World Athletics Championships
Ghanaian athlete Alex Amankwah was in tears after being disqualified from making the semi-finals of the men’s 800m heat at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
However, he was later disqualified from progressing to the semi-finals for a lane violation halfway through the race.
Amankwah expressed his disappointment over the turn of events and couldn’t hold back his tears during an interview.
“I worked too hard for moments like this to get in the way but it’s okay. I’m a fighter and I know I’m going to be better because of this,” the sprinter said.
Meanwhile, a protest by Team Ghana to get Amankwah’s disqualification rescinded has reportedly been rejected.
Joy Sports’ George Addo reports that the judges insisted the lane violation happened three times in the first 100m.
This comes after Ghanaian duo Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah also failed to progress to the semi-final of the men’s 100m event at the World Athletics Championships.
Azamati managed a fourth-place finish in Heat 6 with a time of 10.18s, while Amoah also finished sixth in his heat after running a time of 10.22s.
More from category
-
CAF Awards: Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa up for Young Player of the Year award
-
Watch: Ghana’s Alex Amankwah sheds tears after disqualification in World Athletics Championships
-
Ebenezer Assifuah wishes to have followed Pogba’s career path after U20 World Cup