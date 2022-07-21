Watch: Ghana’s Alex Amankwah sheds tears after disqualification in World Athletics Championships

However, he was later disqualified from progressing to the semi-finals for a lane violation halfway through the race.

Amankwah expressed his disappointment over the turn of events and couldn’t hold back his tears during an interview.

“I worked too hard for moments like this to get in the way but it’s okay. I’m a fighter and I know I’m going to be better because of this,” the sprinter said.

Meanwhile, a protest by Team Ghana to get Amankwah’s disqualification rescinded has reportedly been rejected.

Joy Sports’ George Addo reports that the judges insisted the lane violation happened three times in the first 100m.

This comes after Ghanaian duo Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah also failed to progress to the semi-final of the men’s 100m event at the World Athletics Championships.