Ghana’s Alexander Djiku suspended in France over sports betting

The sanctions are in relation to breaches in the regulations on players' involvement in sports betting, which happened in the 2020/21 season.

As a first-time offender, though, Djiku has been handed a one-match ban and will, therefore, miss Strasbourg’s game against PSG next week.

A statement from the LFP on the suspensions said: “These offences were committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players’ union) have carried out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis.

“The Commission recalls that the actors of the competitions organized by the FFF or the LFP (in particular the players, coaches, managers of professional football clubs) have a general ban on betting, online or in physical networks, on all football competitions, whether domestic or foreign.”

Djiku was a key member of the Racing Strasbourg side that finished in sixth position in Ligue 1 last season and has already played 14 matches for the club this term.

Meanwhile, Djiku has also established himself as a mainstay in the Ghana national team since making his international debut in 2020.