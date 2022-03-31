Ghana's conquering heroes deserve to be celebrated for their spirited display in Abuja

Negative words were written and spoken. A number of players were singled out and crucified. Shocking stories of division and disunity in the Black Stars camp were told and retold. Suddenly, everything and anything concerning the Black Stars became toxic and unhealthy and impure.

It was for this very reason that when the Black Stars were paired with the Super Eagles in the final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, many Nigerians greeted the news with delight.

After all, their Super Eagles had played exceptionally well at the AFCON but for an unfortunate game in the last-16 against Tunisia which saw them prematurely bow out. And their best player wasn't even with them in Cameroon. Picture a Nigeria with Victor Osimhen and without bad luck. Picture what they could do.

And so when Nigeria's Sports Minister, Sunday Akin Dare, in his neatly pressed gray suit and red tie, spoke of "beating the sh*t" out of Ghana on video, it was possible to trace a little bit of arrogance and snobbery in his tone and mannerism. Maybe unknown to Sunday Dare, football has never been a sport played with boastful and empty words.

But instead, the difficult act of 22 skilled human beings kicking a round object around. Little did Sunday Dare know that in spite of the nine attackers named in Nigeria's squad list for this double-header, not one would manage to find the back of the net over 180 minutes of draining football.

In Kumasi, Ghana and Nigeria played out an entertaining goalless draw. The tie was still open, still undecided. But here in Moshood Abiola, before Thomas Partey has scored and gone on to wildly celebrate, before a 60,000-capacity stadium has fallen dead silent and mute, hope and confidence are at a peak.

Nigerians had closed early from work on Tuesday afternoon to fill Moshood Abiola to the brim. The goal was to create an intimidating atmosphere for the visitors, but also to inspire their local heroes.

What happens when you're thrown into a den of hostile noises and unfriendly gestures and rebuking looks? What happens when the pressure to perform is at its highest and the tide is blowing heavily against you? Most would crack under pressure. Most would simply black out. But not Thomas Partey.

Certainly not this group of resilient Ghanaian players. And so with only ten minutes in, Thomas Partey collects the ball at the edge of the penalty area and shoots goalward. It's 1-0! It's nothing but pain for the home crowd.

At this point it's worth asking: who do people say Thomas Partey is? Arsenal fans say he's their new Patrick Vieira. Truth tellers say he's one of three top defensive midfielders in the English Premier League. But who do Ghanaians say he is? For us, Thomas Partey is simply our beacon of hope, our source of pride, our shining star, our secret weapon.

Before long, Nigeria equalises through William Troost-Ekong. Half-time comes and goes. And after two hours of playing the second half, the match clock reads 57:47. There are more than 30 minutes still left to play, and yet each second is beginning to feel like an hour, each minute like eternity.

When the centre referee ended this game of high emotions, Wollacott couldn't hold back the tears. A few Ghanaian players sank to their knees and screamed and spoke words into the thick air. Others ran across the pitch to warmly embrace their fellow teammates.

Meanwhile, back home in Ghana, the party had already begun. Car horns were the new drums. The drinking spots were happily opened for business. The chop bars filled with hungry and jubilant men. The streets of Accra were lined with shirtless young men waving the Ghana flag and screaming words and more words. With a little luck, with a little wisdom, Otto Addo's Black Stars conquered. These players have done the nation proud. And if you think playing in the World Cup isn't a big deal, wait till you don't play in it. For now, they remain our new and conquering heroes.

By Bright Antwi