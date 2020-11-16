The contingent, led by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Amoako departed Accra on Sunday, November 15, 2020 for the 2nd leg game scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Hilal stadium in Omdurman, Khartoum, Sudan.

Ghana arrive in Sudan for Tuesday clash

The Black Stars, last week, continued their flying start to the qualifiers with a 2-0 win against the North Africans at Cape Coast following a brace from captain Andre Ayew.

A win against Sudan on Tuesday will qualify Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Cameroon in January, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the trip to Sudan for the second leg of the 2021 AFCON qualifier due to injury.

The Swansea City midfielder suffered a muscle strain at the team’s training session on Saturday, ruling him out of the squad for the trip.

Ayew scored a brace last Thursday when Ghana hosted Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg tie.

He is expected to return to Swansea to undergo further tests to assess the extent of injury.

The senior national team left Accra on Sunday morning to Sudan for the second leg tie which will be played in Omdurman on Tuesday.

In addition to that Richard Ofori has been suspended for the tie against Sudan in Khartoum and his deputy Razak Abalora has contracted Coronavirus, which compelled the technical team of the the Black Stars to invite Fatau Dauda to the team.