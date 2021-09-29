Ghana’s Edmund Addo bosses Real Madrid's midfield as Sheriff win at Bernabeu

Sheriff opened the scoring in the first half following a well-taken strike from forward Djasur Yakhshibaev.

The minnows were largely on the back foot and surrendered their lead early in the second half when Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot to level things up.

Despite enjoying the larger share of possession afterwards, Real Madrid conceded a late goal, as Sebastien Thill scored to seal a shocking win for Sheriff.

Addo played an instrumental role in his side’s victory and was a lively presence in the middle of the park throughout the 90 minutes.

The Ghanaian was shown a yellow card in the 45th minute for his troubles but that didn’t deter him from dominating Real Madrid’s midfield.

His performance has earned him rave reviews from football fans across the globe, many of whom have heralded him as the next big thing.