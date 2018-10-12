news

The Ghanaian winter Olympian Akwesi Frimpong was among the five athletes who were featured in the official film for Olympic Games PyeongChang 2018

He is proud to be done the honours of appearing in the official film for the winner Olympics staged this year.

The film which was done by award-winning documentarian Yi Seung-Jun made its World Premiere on Tuesday, October 9, at the Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea.

Akwasi Frimpong is just the second person to participate in the winter olympics.

"Almost 3,000 athletes competed from 92 countries. To be one of the five featured was special and an honor. I hope my story will inspire others to follow their dreams," said Akwasi Frimpong who had just returned from the event, which he described as inspiring," he told akwasifrimpong.com

Frimpong, who is currently training for the upcoming skeleton season with his goal of using the season to help prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics, says director Yi Seung -Jun and his team did a great job putting the film together.

"After watching this documentary, I have come to realize that our adversities, hardships, and obstacles were put in our way to inspire and give others hope," Frimpong says. "I hope more people get the opportunity to see the documentary, especially the youth, and know they have what it takes to be successful, to know that they have what it takes to be champions and to know they have what it takes to cross beyond obstacles to fulfill their dreams."

More than anything, Frimpong says he is thankful his story meant so much and made such a positive impact on the 2018 Winter Games. He hopes his message will continue to inspire others in the years ahead, both through competition and by example.

"I left something positive behind during the Olympics. I'm glad I can bring joy and a smile on the face of people in South Korea," Frimpong said.

"Reaching a billion people individually will be impossible, but this documentary will help reach a billion people. The Billion people who were told success was unattainable, or the billion underdogs who refuse to give up."

'Crossing Beyond' will make its international premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival in November.