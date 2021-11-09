RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu makes Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the Week

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has been picked by Premier League legend Alan Shearer in his team of the week.

The 22-year-old put up a monstrous performance at the heart of defence, as the Saints beat Aston Villa 1-0 at the weekend.

Salisu was part of a back-four that included Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek and Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Ghanaian centre-back had 76 touches, completed 53 passes, won four aerial duels and made three clearances.

He also accounted for two tackles, made two crucial interceptions, blocked one shot and complete four long passes.

Salisu’s performance for Southampton against Aston Villa delighted Shearer, who named him in his team of the week.

The Newcastle United legend, who is the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, also had Ben White, Reece James and Joao Cancelo in his team of the week.

Shearer picked Cameron Norman and Cheikhou Kouyate as his defensive midfielders, while Bernardo Silva, Conor Gallagher and Pablo Fornals supported Adam Armstrong in attack.

Salisu has been one of Southampton’s best players since joining the club from Real Valladolid in a deal estimated to be worth around £10.9 million last year.

He has been ever-present for Southampton this season, having now started 10 Premier League matches for the Saints so far.

