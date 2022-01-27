He said the coaching staff, led by Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac were poor in their strategies and game plans for the national team.
Ghana’s poor technical team is to blame for the Black Stars shameful AFCON outing – Sports Minister
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana’s shambolic outing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon is on the technical team.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Hon. Ussif said the team had a lot of good players but the lack of direction from the technical team cost them.
“Individually the Black Stars have quality players. So individually our national team have the players but as to whether they gel as a team is something that we all have to interrogate.”
“And that is why normally every team will have a technical team that will read and manage the team and we believe that this AFCON campaign, the technical team did not manage the games very well for our dear country.”
The Ghana Football Association, meanwhile has announced the sacking of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.
In a statement released on its website, the Association said it has parted ways with the Serbian following a technical report from the management committee.
Rajevac had come under intense pressure following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh