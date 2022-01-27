RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana’s poor technical team is to blame for the Black Stars shameful AFCON outing – Sports Minister

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana’s shambolic outing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon is on the technical team.

Mustapha Ussif
Mustapha Ussif

He said the coaching staff, led by Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac were poor in their strategies and game plans for the national team.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Hon. Ussif said the team had a lot of good players but the lack of direction from the technical team cost them.

“Individually the Black Stars have quality players. So individually our national team have the players but as to whether they gel as a team is something that we all have to interrogate.”

“And that is why normally every team will have a technical team that will read and manage the team and we believe that this AFCON campaign, the technical team did not manage the games very well for our dear country.”

Milovan Rajevac
Milovan Rajevac Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Football Association, meanwhile has announced the sacking of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.

In a statement released on its website, the Association said it has parted ways with the Serbian following a technical report from the management committee.

Rajevac had come under intense pressure following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

