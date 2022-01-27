Ghana’s poor technical team is to blame for the Black Stars shameful AFCON outing – Sports Minister

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Hon. Ussif said the team had a lot of good players but the lack of direction from the technical team cost them.

“Individually the Black Stars have quality players. So individually our national team have the players but as to whether they gel as a team is something that we all have to interrogate.”

“And that is why normally every team will have a technical team that will read and manage the team and we believe that this AFCON campaign, the technical team did not manage the games very well for our dear country.”

Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Football Association, meanwhile has announced the sacking of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.

In a statement released on its website, the Association said it has parted ways with the Serbian following a technical report from the management committee.