The Eid-Ul- Fitr celebration marks the climax of the 30 or 31 days of fasting by Muslims across the globe.

This year’s celebration falls on 24th May and Andre Ayew who is a Muslim has taken to his Twitter handle to wish his Muslim brothers and sisters a happy celebration.

“Eid Mubarak 🙏🏽to everyone celebrating and May the blessings of this day be with us throughout the year...🤲🏽” he Tweeted.

Ramadan is one of the major religious obligations that every Muslim must observe; it is a period of deep supplication and renewal with Allah.

Andre Ayew is currently in Swansea preparing for the resumption of the English Championship which was suspended in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The greenlight has been given for the English Championship to return in June 6 behind closed doors.