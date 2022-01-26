They said this decision is due to the Independence Anniversary parade that will be held at the stadium on March 6.
Ghana’s World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria moved from Cape Coast due Independence celebrations – NSA
The National Sports Authority (NSA) has disclosed that Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria won’t be played in Cape Coast.
In a letter signed by the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, he said the Cape Coast stadium will be closed down to sporting activities to enable exterior and beautification works to be done for the independence day celebrations.
“I respectfully write to you to inform you of the decision by the State Protocol at the Jubilee House to hold this year’s Independence Anniversary Celebration at the Cape Coast Stadium on 6th March 2022”
“By this letter, the Ghana Football Association is accordingly informed of this decision and advised to resort to other venues preferably the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium respectively for the March 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria” the letter added.
Ghana’s Black Stars will take on Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup Play-offs and the first game is scheduled to place on March 23.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh