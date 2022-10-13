RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Hearts, Kotoko to get $120,000 from FIFA if their players are selected for World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and any other Ghanaian club whose player makes the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will earn at least $120,000 from FIFA as compensation.

This is part of the world football governing body’s Club Benefits Programme aimed at recognising the contribution of clubs towards the tournament.

FIFA has announced that clubs will be paid a sum of $10,000 per player for every day that the player spends at the World Cup.

FIFA's Club Benefits Programme sees the compensation paid to all clubs for which a player has played in the two years prior to the tournament.

Should it happen that a player has lined up for two clubs in the last two years prior to the tournament, the money will be shared among both clubs.

Every national team will spend at least 12 days in Qatar, with those that will progress from their groups staying longer.

To this end, any Ghanaian club whose player is selected for the World Cup is guaranteed a sum of $120,000 from FIFA, while the amount will further increase if the Black Stars go further in the tournament.

Around $209 million was distributed among over 400 clubs across 63 nations during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham and Manchester United earned the biggest amounts due to having more of their players present at the last World Cup.

Manchester City made $5,003,440, Manchester United also banked $3,656,360, Arsenal got $2,218,720 and Chelsea earned $3,835,357.50.

Fellow Premier League side Liverpool also received $2,585,205, while Tottenham Hotspur got $4,385,792.50.

Ghana will be returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for the last edition. The Black Stars are paired in the same group with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

