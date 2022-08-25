Agyemang-Badu: I turned down two offers from Europe to join Great Olympics

Agyemang-Badu has since made his debut for the Dade Boys in the 2022 Ghana League Club’s Association (GHALCA) G6 tournament.

Opening up on his decision to join Olympics, the former Udinese anchorman said he wants to enjoy the game and to further improve the Ghanaian topflight.

“I had some two solid offers [from Europe] that they brought to me but considering some things in the contract I don’t think it was favourable for me. I couldn’t also wait for another offer to come,” he told Joy Sports.

“It was better that I joined a club and work on my ITC (International Transfer Certificate) so that I can be very fit. Training alone and training with a club are different. I had a call from Olympics and I said ‘okay let me think about it.’ I sat down with my team and we thought about it.

“It was a good opportunity for me not to stay at home and be rusty because I haven’t stopped playing football. That is why I joined Olympics – to make the league lovely and to continue enjoying the game I love best.”

The veteran midfielder joins the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom as the established stars who have returned to the Ghana Premier League in recent years.