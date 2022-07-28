‘It’s uncivilised’ – Alhaji Grusah blasts Kotoko for printing Otumfuo's image on jerseys

Earlier this week, the Porcupine Warriors unveiled their latest home and away kits ahead of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season.

The jerseys have Kotoko’s logo embossed on the top right, while the club’s kit sponsor Errea has its logo on the top left.

Meanwhile, an image of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, overlord of the Asante Kingdom and patron of the club, is also printed on the bottom left of the kits.

While some supporters have described the design of the kit as inventive, Alhaji Grusah holds a contrary view.

"It's uncivilized to have put Otumfuo on the Kotoko jersey. In fact, it's a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that,” he said on Kessben FM.

“Otumfuo does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Ashantis don't know how Otumfuo is valued. Who does not know Otumfuo is the owner of the club?

“Which team does this in the world? We put sponsors on jerseys. This is not maturity, they've already done it but they can go back and change.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Kotoko are set to play in the CAF Champions League next season after winning the Ghanaian league.