Photos: Asante Kotoko lift GPL trophy in colourful coronation

The Kumasi-based side, however, had their crowning moment in front of their home fans following a 3-0 thrashing of Elmina Sharks.

Prior to the game, the Sharks gave Kotoko a guard of honour as the players walked onto the pitch for Sunday’s league fixture.

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side, though, showed no mercy as they outplayed and outclassed their already-relegated opponents.

Imoro Ibrahim opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors in the 23rd minute with a world-class free-kick from 35 yards.

Kotoko continued to dominate, with Georges Mfegue adding two more goals in the second half to round up a perfect evening in Kumasi.

Thousands of Kotoko fans ran onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate their side’s crowning moment, before the trophy was finally lifted by club captain Abdul Ganiyu.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have also now dethroned rivals Hearts of Oak, who romped to the title last season.