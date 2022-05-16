Ashanti Gold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing

It will be recalled that suspicions were raised following a high-scoring game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies in the 2020/21 league season.

The Obuasi-based side recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect.

In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to foil the alleged match-fixing plan.

The GFA subsequently opened investigations into the matter and even involved the Police in order to ensure those found culpable were punished.

The players and officials of both clubs were also charged on three counts of misconduct for match manipulation.

In a ruling published on its website on Monday, the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee said Ashanti Gold’s demotion to Division Two will take effect from the 2022/23 season and also slapped with a fine of GHc100,000.

“At the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Ashantigold SC shall be demoted to the Division Two League in accordance with Article 6(3)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019,” a section of the ruling said.