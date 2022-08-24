Berekum Chelsea 4-0 Hearts: Phobians thrashed again in GHALCA G6 tournament

Chelsea completely dominated the game and were rewarded with the opening goal late in the first half.

The Blues continued to enjoy the larger share of possession in the second half and deservedly added three more goals to run out as 4-0 winners in what was a one-sided game.

This comes after Hearts lost their first game of the GHALCA G6 tournament to Medeama by three goals to one.

Boadu’s side will be playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and were expected to use the pre-season tournament as preparation ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko are not part of the GHALCA tournament after pulling out.

The Porcupine Warriors were expected to battle against Medeama, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak in the tournament but announced their withdrawal last month.

A statement shared on Kotoko’s Twitter page said the club was withdrawing from the tournament “based on sporting reasons.”

“We have this afternoon written officially to GHALCA, informing the welfare body of our decision not to partake in this year’s Ghalca Top Six tournament. Our decision was purely based on sporting reasons. Thank you,” the notice said.

Meanwhile, the GHALCA tournament was initially supposed to be played among the top four teams from the 2021/22 season.