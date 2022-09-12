CAF Champions League: Kotoko to face RC Kadiogo behind closed doors

In a statement, Kotoko announced that the game, which will be played at the General Mathieu Kerekou Stadium, will take place behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, former Kotoko CEO Samuel Opoku Nti has cautioned the fans to lower expectations ahead of Monday’s Champions League game.

He explained that the club didn’t have the best pre-season and, therefore, called on fans to be patient with the Porcupine Warriors.

"It’s obvious that we assembled a new team with a new technical bench and we didn’t have time for the preseason and normally the league comes before Africa but this is a time, we have to play Africa before the league," he said on LUV FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"As for expectation, you need to lower it but to give your maximum support to them because you can’t immediately start from number two number three, you have to start from number one.

"Everyone would expect that we win but they also need our support to push the players so that our expectation will not come short but they will come out with flying colours.”