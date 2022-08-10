CAS temporarily lifts ban on Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies players

This means all the players involved can now be registered by clubs for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.

It will be recalled that in May, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies during the 2020/21 season was fixed.

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of that campaign.

Video highlights of the match added fuel to the suspicions of most fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals in the game.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA subsequently found both teams guilty of match manipulation and demoted them to the Division Two League.

Several players from both teams, who were involved in the game in question, were also banned from all football related activities for between six and 24 months.

Both teams appealed their demotions but, in July, the Appeals Committee of the GFA dismissed their appeal cases.

The Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) subsequently decided to file an appeal at CAS through the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) to overturn the ban slapped on the players.