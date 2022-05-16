Dr. Kwaku Frimpong: Ashanti Gold Chairman handed 10-year ban, fined GHc100,000

The Miners’ bankroller has also been hit with a hefty fine of GHc100,000 in accordance with regulations of the Ghana Premier League.

Dr. Frimpong’s ban was announced by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Disciplinary Committee on Monday.

“The President of Ashantigold SC Dr. Kwaku Frimpong is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 120 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019,” a section of the ruling said.

“That a fine of One hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc100,000) is imposed on Dr. Kwaku Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Ashanti Gold, Emmanuel Frimpong, has also been banned for eight years and fined GHc50,000.

“That the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 96 months in accordance with Article 34. 5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019,” the ruling said.

“That a fine of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000) is imposed on the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.”

Meanwhile, Ashanti Gold has been demoted to Division Two after being found guilty of match manipulation.

It will be recalled that suspicions were raised following a high-scoring game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies in the 2020/21 league season.

The Obuasi-based side recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.