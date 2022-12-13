The football administrator believes the club must let the player go if he’s proving to be ungrateful and unwilling to extend his stay.
‘If Barnieh wants to be ungrateful, Hearts must let him go’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe
Board Member of Hearts of Oak Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe says Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been evading contract talks as the expiration of his contract draws near.
The 21-year-old will become a free agent in the coming weeks if the Phobians fail to agree terms with him on a contract extension.
Barnieh has been a key member of the club in the last two and a half years, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup titles.
His status in the various national teams has also been uplifted after starring for the Black Satellites and the Black Galaxies.
The Hearts forward was also included in the Black Stars squad that recently participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
He has, therefore, been attracting interest from a number of clubs on the continent and in Europe, including an unmade Saudi Arabian club.
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe believes Hearts has contributed to Barnieh’s sharp rise and must not allow the player to dictate to them.
''We have not even had the opportunity to sit down with him,” he revealed, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.
“Whenever you call him he'll give an excuse and because he gets invited to the national teams he'll tell you that we are going here and when we come back I'll sign.”
“I've told my colleagues on the board that we should not allow him to dictate to us. If he is unwilling to sign we should allow him to go because it was Hearts that brought him to the limelight and if he wants to be ungrateful he should be allowed to go.”
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe further advised Barnieh to learn from predecessors Benjamin Afutu and Patrick Razak, who both left the club under a cloud after refusing to extend their contracts but couldn’t flourish at their new clubs.
