The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has often come under criticism over the quality of medals handed out to teams that win national trophies.
‘It’s beautiful’ – Fans react to improved Ghana Premier League winners’ medals
Fans on social media have shared their views on the newly-improved Ghana Premier League winners’ medals.
Recommended articles
Last season, the GFA was heavily criticised for the low-quality medals that were given to players of Asante Kotoko when they won the title.
However, there’s been significant improvement in the medals in the 2022/23 season, with Medeama SC emerging as Ghana Premier League champions.
The Mauve and Yellow went into the final day of the season needing just a point to beat rivals Bechem United to the title.
The Akoon Park was parked to the rafters, with a charged atmosphere propelling Medeama to a convincing home victory.
Joshua Agyemang opened the scoring for the hosts after just eight minutes following a sustained period of dominance.
Although Medeama couldn’t add to their tally for the remainder of the first half, they were clearly the better side as Tamale City struggled to cope with their intensity.
Evans Adotey’s side, however, couldn’t be kept out for long after the restart, with Jonathan Sowah netting a double to put the result beyond doubt and seal their first league title.
Meanwhile, photos and videos of the Ghana Premier League winners’ medals have gone viral on social media, with some fans taking to Twitter to share their opinions on the improved medals.
Here are some of the best tweets:
More from category
-
‘It’s beautiful’ – Fans react to improved Ghana Premier League winners’ medals
-
Abednego Tetteh scoops Ghana Premier League golden boot
-
Medeama crowned 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions