Fatawu Mohammed: I won’t advise Afriyie Barnieh to stay at Hearts of Oak

Mohammed joined Hearts from Real Tamale United in 2013 and even rose to become the captain of the Ghana Premier League giants.

However, he has fallen out with Hearts after he was reportedly declared surplus to requirements by the club.

In an explosive interview with Sports Obama TV, the veteran defender gave a scathing assessment of the FA Cup holders.

“I will not advise Afriyie to stay at Hearts of Oak. God will even punish me for that. Afriyie is my son, but I will not advise him to stay. God will not even forgive me,” Mohammed said.

“The management doesn’t understand business, or they don’t do business. They have no plans for the players. Truth is bitter.”

Meanwhile, Barnieh will become a free agent in the coming weeks if the Phobians fail to agree terms with him on a contract extension.

The 21-year-old has been a key member of the club in the last two and a half years, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup titles.

His status in the various national teams has also been uplifted after starring for the Black Satellites and the Black Galaxies.

The Hearts forward was also included in the Black Stars squad that recently participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.