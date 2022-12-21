According to him, the car he owns was bought from the bonus he earned when he was invited to the national team, the Black Stars.
I bought my car with Black Stars money, Hearts salary was hand-to-mouth – Fatawu Mohammed
Former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed says he couldn’t even afford a bicycle after his years of service to the club.
Mohammed joined Hearts from Real Tamale United in 2013 and even rose to become the captain of the Ghana Premier League giants.
However, he has fallen out with Hearts after he was reportedly declared surplus to requirements by the club and stripped of the captaincy.
In an explosive interview with Sports Obama TV, the veteran defender gave a scathing assessment of the club, describing the salary he received there as hand-to-mouth.
“I didn’t get even a bicycle from Hearts of Oak. I bought my car with Black Stars qualification bonus,” he said.
“The only thing I earned from Hearts of Oak SC was the call-up I had to the Black Stars team. I couldn’t buy anything with my salary at Hearts of Oak. It was a hand-to-mouth salary.”
Meanwhile, Mohammed also advised former teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnieh against extending his contract at Hearts.
Barnieh will become a free agent in the coming weeks if the Phobians fail to agree terms with him on a contract extension.
The 21-year-old has been a key member of the club in the last two and a half years, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup titles.
His status in the various national teams has also been uplifted after starring for the Black Satellites and the Black Galaxies.
The Hearts forward was also included in the Black Stars squad that recently participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
He has, therefore, been attracting interest from a number of clubs on the continent and in Europe, including an unmade Saudi Arabian club.
