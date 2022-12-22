ADVERTISEMENT
Fatawu Mohammed was paid GHc9,600 per month – Hearts react to ‘hand-to-mouth’ comment

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have refuted claims by former captain Fatawu Mohammed that his salary was nothing to write home about.

Board Member of the club, Vincent Sowah Odotei, said the defender was paid a gross salary of GHc9,600 every month.

Mohammed recently disclosed that he couldn’t even afford a bicycle after all his years of service to the club.

According to him, the car he owns was bought from the bonus he earned when he was invited to the national team, the Black Stars.

However, his allegation of low remuneration has been refuted by the Phobians, who have branded him as ungrateful.

“Do you know how much Fatawu gets paid a month? GHc9,600! That is his gross salary,” Odotei said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“If a player is earning this kind of money and he comes on air and says he regrets playing for Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Oak is a rubbish club, people should not regard and all, that’s okay, fine.”

He added: “People will put money and invest their time…We are not interested in this kind of banter, player comes and talks, no, we are not interested in that.

“I am not being disrespectful to you or arrogant but we are human beings, it gets to a point where we have to say things.”

Mohammed joined Hearts from Real Tamale United in 2013 and even rose to become the captain of the Ghana Premier League giants.

However, he has fallen out with Hearts after he was reportedly declared surplus to requirements by the club and stripped of the captaincy.

In an explosive interview with Sports Obama TV, the veteran defender gave a scathing assessment of the club, describing the salary he received there as hand-to-mouth.

Meanwhile, Mohammed also advised former teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnieh against extending his contract at Hearts.

