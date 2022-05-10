Arriving at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra for their recovery training session, some of the players came in their own vehicles.
Video: Flashy cars on display as Hearts of Oak players arrive at training
The players of Accra Hearts of Oak were the center of attention when they arrived at training on Thursday morning in their respective flashy cars.
A video that has gone viral on social media showed several flashy cars on display, with fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the footballers.
A number of Hearts’ first-team players own cars, including Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and veterans Sulley Muntari, Gladson Awako and Samuel Inkoom.
The Ghana Premier League champions haven’t had the best of title defenses, but they’ve picked up in recent weeks.
Hearts ended a decade of heartbreak after winning the league and FA Cup double last season following an impressive campaign.
Samuel Boadu’s side, however, made a poor start to the 2021/22 season, having exited both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup at an early stage.
The Phobians’ title defense also looks all but over, with bitter rivals Asante Kotoko holding a healthy 12-point lead over them.
Hearts are currently in fourth position in the Ghana Premier League as they aim to finish the campaign on a high.
