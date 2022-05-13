Franck Etouga: Kotoko striker earns Cameroon call-up for AFCON qualifiers

The young forward’s outstanding performances have now earned him a debut call-up to Cameroon’s national team.

The Indomitable Lions will face Kenya and Burundi in the AFCON qualifiers in June, as they aim to qualify for the tournament which will be hosted by the Ivory Coast next year.

Etouga’s invitation to the national team comes as a huge boost to the striker, who has been in imperious form this season.

His contributions have been immense to Kotoko's rise to the top of the league table, where they hold a healthy nine-point lead.

The Cameroonian has been linked with a move away from the Kumasi-based side in recent months, with some European clubs reportedly seeking his signature.

However, in an interview in March, Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah said the club will only sell Etouga if they are in a crisis.

“As at this stage, I can say that no player will exit the club till the end of the season,” he told Oyerepa FM two months ago.

“We will decide whether a player would leave the club or not, depending on the club’s financial strength.”