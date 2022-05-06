The Porcupine Warriors are two-time winners of the CAF Champions League but haven’t won any continental title since 1983.
Front three of Gyan, Mbella and Mfegue can win us Champions League – Kotoko CEO
Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes signing Asamoah Gyan could be the final piece in the club’s hunt for continental glory.
However, the Kumasi-based side looks transformed this season, having romped to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.
Kotoko are currently nine points clear at the top and a further three points ahead of rivals and defending champions Hearts of Oak.
The club’s attackers have also been firing on all cylinders, with Frank Etouga Mbella leading the top-scorers chart, while Georges Mfegue has equally been in sensational form.
Nana Yaw Amponsah believes signing Gyan to complement the Cameroonian duo could help the club to finally win the Champions League.
He noted that Kotoko’s doors are always open to the former Sunderland star, insisting the club is still interested in signing him.
“Everybody knows how I have been waiting for him, I tried once but it was difficult to get him. We will keep trying and when he is ready, he knows that the doors will be open,” the Kotoko CEO is quoted as saying by Footballghana.
“Imagine Kotoko going for Champions League and we have Asamoah Gyan in our squad and he leading the attack with Mbella and Mfegue on either side of him that is the Champions League trophy right there.”
“So, I am really looking to that day, I keep telling you that if even it is going to be just one match, he should make us proud,” he added.
Meanwhile, Gyan recently launched his autobiography titled ‘Legyandary’ which captures his life story and career.
