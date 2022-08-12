GFA releases 2022/23 league fixtures; Kotoko to face Hearts on matchday 3

Defending champions Asante Kotoko will open their season with a home game against newly-promoted Nsoatreman FC.

FA Cup winners Hearts of Oak will also travel to Dormaa to face Aduana FC in their first game of the season, while Accra Great Olympics will welcome Bechem United.

Also, the first Super Clash of the season will take place on matchday three, as Kotoko host their bitter rivals Hearts in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted a stay on the ban slapped on the players of Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies over match manipulation.

In portions of its ruling, CAS said the suspensions of the players be lifted with immediate effect until the substantive case is heard.

This means all the players involved can now be registered by clubs for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.

It will be recalled that in May, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies during the 2020/21 season was fixed.

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of that campaign.

Video highlights of the match added fuel to the suspicions of most fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals in the game.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA subsequently found both teams guilty of match manipulation and demoted them to the Division Two League.

Several players from both teams, who were involved in the game in question, were also banned from all football related activities for between six and 24 months.

Both teams appealed their demotions but, in July, the Appeals Committee of the GFA dismissed their appeal cases.

The Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) subsequently decided to file an appeal at CAS through the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) to overturn the ban slapped on the players.