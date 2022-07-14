GFA throws out appeals of demoted Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match added fuel to the suspicions of most fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals in the game.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA subsequently found both teams guilty of match manipulation and demoted them to the Division Two League.

Several players from both teams, who were involved in the game in question, were also banned from all football related activities.

Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies appealed against the sanctions slapped on them, but their respective appeals have now been dismissed.

A statement from the GFA said: “The GFA Appeals Committee has dismissed the appeal cases filed by Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC against their respective misconduct decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

“Both clubs appealed the decisions of the GFA Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

“In its decision, the GFA Appeals Committee stated that evidence available to the Committee supports the conclusion reached by the Disciplinary Committee that the match was not played competitively or under competitive circumstances.”

The statement added: “The Appeals Committee concluded that “We endorse all sanctions imposed by the GFA Disciplinary Committee on the Clubs, Players and Officers.

“The Appeals Committee Decision has been forwarded to the parties.”