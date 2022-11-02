GFA to implement minimum wage policy for professional footballers

He explained that a standard player contract for all footballers will also be introduced as part of the policy.

Pulse Ghana

“Beyond the introduction of the standard player contact, we have also been discussing the introduction of minimum wages for professional players in this country,” Mr. Okraku said.

“Again, in my visit to the PFAG, we discussed this policy. This policy will go through the internal process and God willing next season, we should introduce minimum player salaries for professional players in this country.

“I understand that there is an insurance scheme for Ex-players of our national teams led by the PFAG. We would explore the possibility of ensuring that we have a 100% coverage on health issues for our players.”

Meanwhile, the GFA also announced that it will soon set up a ‘Legends Fund’ to provide support for retired Ghanaian footballers.

Pulse Ghana

“I am happy to say that through the blessings I have received from the Executive Council, the GFA is going to set up the Legends fund,” the GFA President said.

“The GFA will set up the Legends fund and provide a seed money for the Legends fund and ensure that we have a capable team who would continue to work towards looking for funding to protect and to support our Legends in this country.