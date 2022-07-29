GFA to unveil headline sponsor for Ghana Premier League ahead of next season

This was revealed by the GFA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, who said an announcement will be made ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in the process of unveiling a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.
The Ghana Premier League last had a headline sponsor in 2018 after a $10 million deal was struck with Zylofon Cash.
However, the five-year deal was ended abruptly and the league has been without a title sponsor in the last three years.
According to Asante Twum, though, the Ghana FA will sign a contract with a headline sponsor in the coming days.
“The Ghana Football Association is close to securing a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League,” he said on Onua TV, as quoted by 3Sports.
“We will sign the contract in the coming days and reveal them before the start of the new season in September.”
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the African competitions next season.
Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League after winning the domestic league, while Hearts will also feature in the CAF Confederations Cup as their reward for winning the FA Cup.
