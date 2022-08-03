Ghana Premier League gets 3-year headline sponsorship worth $6 million

The GFA and the sports betting company have signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled betPawa as the new headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.
This means the Ghanaian topflight will get $2 million from betPawa in each of the years that the company will be sponsoring the league.
The Ghana Premier League last had a headline sponsor in 2018 after a $10 million deal was struck with Zylofon Cash.
However, the five-year deal was ended abruptly and the league has been without a title sponsor in the last three years.
At the unveiling of the betPawa sponsorship deal on Wednesday, GFA boss Kurt Okraku commended the betting company for coming on board.
“On behalf of the Executive Council and the football fraternity in Ghana I wish to thank you for your support,” he said.
“…For the country to be able to compete fiercely and on equal footing with other talents across the globe, there is the need for companies like betPawa and corporate Ghana to contribute to complement the effort of the Government.”
Meanwhile, music star and betPawa stakeholder Mr Eazi also added that “the company’s high appetite for growing and harnessing talents, creating opportunities and rewarding fans across its markets are a few of the many reasons for partnering with the GFA.”
The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will be launched on September 2, 2022, along with the fixture list.
Two days later, league champions Asante Kotoko will face FA Cup winners Hearts of Oak in the Super Cup as a curtain raiser to the start of the season.
