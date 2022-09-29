Court injunction forces GFA to put Ghana Premier League on hold

The football governing body said the league has been temporarily put on hold until the court makes a ruling on the motion of notice.

“The Ghana Football Association has decided to put the betPawa Premier League on hold,” the GFA said in a statement on Thursday.

“This follows a Motion on Notice for Injunction filed yesterday at the Human Rights High Court by Ashantigold SC and served on the GA’s lawyers yesterday afternoon.

“Following the receipt of the Motion, the Association has decided to put the league on hold until the determination of a Motion on Notice for Injunction by the court on October 14, 2022.”

It will be recalled that Ashanti Gold were demoted from the topflight to Division Two after they were found guilty of being involved in match manipulation.

In May, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the Miners and Inter Allies two seasons ago was fixed.

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Obuasi-based club appealed the decision but their appeal was thrown out in July and their demotion maintained.

Meanwhile, the GFA has called for calm from its stakeholders, sponsors, clubs and players in the wake of the league being put on hold.

“The Association wishes to urge all stakeholders sponsors and partners and clubs who have invested in the league, players whose livelihood depends on the league, match officials, administrators, officials and supporters of the league and the clubs to remain calm.