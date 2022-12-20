Ghana Premier League resumes today after Qatar 2022 World Cup break

The Ghanaian topflight went on a break in November ahead of the commencement of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Asante Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim and Hearts’ Daniel Afriyie Barnieh were the only two local players who made Ghana’s squad for the tournament.

The duo, however, did not many any appearances as the Black Stars suffered a disappointing group-stage exit.

Ghana were paired in the same group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, but could only manage a single win, culminating in the team finishing bottom of the group.

Meanwhile, Argentina were crowned champions of the world last Sunday after beating France 4-2 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw in regulation and extra time.

The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria.

However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.

Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.