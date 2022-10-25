Ghana Premier League returns as court throws out Ash Gold’s injunction application

A statement from the GFA said a Motion on Notice for Injunction was filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashanti Gold.

The football governing body also announced a temporary suspension of the league hold until the court made its ruling on the matter.

The case has since been adjourned a couple of times but, on Tuesday, an Accra High Court dismissed the injunction application.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Gold have also been fined GHc20,000 as damages, reports Joy Sports journalist Gary Al-Smith.

It will be recalled that Ashanti Gold were demoted from the topflight to Division Two after they were found guilty of being involved in match manipulation.

In May, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the Miners and Inter Allies two seasons ago was fixed.

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Obuasi-based club appealed the decision but their appeal was thrown out in July and their demotion maintained.