Ghanaian footballers involved in match-fixing to be fined GHc5,000, banned one year

This was agreed upon following a meeting by the Executive Council of the GFA, where measures to curb match-fixing were discussed.

Pulse Ghana

“No participant of a League match or the League, including but not limited to players, club officials, GFA officials, match officials, ball boys or clubs shall be involved in any form of betting or lottery in relation to the League whatsoever,” a statement from the FA said.

“Any participant of the League who violates clause 1 above shall be banned for at least one (1) year and in addition, be liable to a fine of at least Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5,000)."

Allegations of match-fixing have been rampant in the Ghana Premier League this season following a series of controversial refereeing decisions.

In a recent interview, a Board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akanbi, alleged that some betting syndicates were destroying the local game.

Last season, suspicions were raised following a high-scoring matchday 34 clash between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.

The Obuasi-based side recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect.

In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to foil the alleged match-fixing plan.

Pulse Ghana

The GFA subsequently opened investigations into the matter and even involved the Police in order to ensure those found culpable were punished.

The players and officials of both clubs were charged on three counts of misconduct for match manipulation, but very little has been heard of the case since.

Meanwhile, the GFA is offering a GHc50,000 cash prize for anyone who provides information leading to the foiling of match-fixing.

“The Executive Council was also updated on the various works and investigations embarked upon by the Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors on the subject matter.