Hashmin Musah: Player who scored 2 own goals to foil match-fixing gets reduced ban

Ashanti Gold recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect.

In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to thwart the alleged match-fixing plan.

He was initially slapped with a 24-month ban but that has now been reduced to just six months following the latest ruling by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday.

"Hashmin Musah is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 24 months. However, the Committee has mitigated the sanctions due to the role he played in unravelling the fixed match,” a section of the ruling said.

"His sanction is therefore reduced to a period of six months and warned not to take the law into his hands but has a duty to disclose any such occurring to the GFA through the Integrity Hotline."

Meanwhile, Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies have been demoted to Division Two, while over 20 players of both teams have also been handed bans.