Hearts of Oak aiming to join African Super League

In February, Motsepe met with over 30 presidents of various clubs in Africa to discuss the Super League, revealing that the competition will be organised in partnership with FIFA.

Hearts and archrivals Asante Kotoko are the only Ghanaian clubs to have ever won the CAF Champions League/ African Cup of Champions Clubs and are likely to be Ghana’s representatives if the Super League succeeds.

The Phobians recently commissioned an ultramodern commercial centre as part of efforts to give the club’s structures an uplift.

The Ghana Premier League champions also plan to construct a 15,000 capacity stadium to host their home matches.

Hearts are considering establishing a women’s football team next season, too, in a bid to meet the criteria for joining the Super League.

“We identified the need to build up infrastructure, to help us achieve our objectives,” Togbe Afede XIV said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“It is also one of the minimum requirements to enter the African super League, Our academy is very important, our own stadium is very important.”

According to the BBC, CAF’s proposal for the Super League suggests 24 teams will contest three groups of eight teams. A knockout stage will then follow from the Round of 16.