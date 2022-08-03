Hearts of Oak announce signing of Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

In a post on Twitter, Hearts said the player has had a successful medical and officially joined the club until 2024.

“Junior Kaaba finally joins the Phobia family. He puts pen to paper after a successful medical,” the club said.

“He signed a 2-year agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak and we are glad he will join the rest of the team as we prepare for the CAF competition and the GPL.”

Meanwhile, the Phobians have also announced the signings of goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi and defender Zakari Yakubu.

The club said of Ofori Antwi: “We are glad to announce the latest family member, Eric Ofori Antwi. He signed a 3-year contract after passing his medicals. he joins the pool of great goalkeepers in the squad. He is finally reuniting with his former coaches.”

On Zakaria, Hearts said: “Our latest defender is from All Blacks and to him, it’s a dream come true. He signed a 4-year deal with the phobia family after passing his medicals. He is Zakari Yakubu.”

Samuel Boadu will be hoping that the new additions will beef up the squad and elevate its quality ahead of the next season.

Hearts endured a poor campaign last season and paid for it when they eventually finished outside the top four places.

However, the 21-time Ghana Premier League champions ended the season on a high by winning the FA Cup, which guaranteed their place in the CAF Confederations Cup.