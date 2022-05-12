RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Hearts of Oak outline plans to build their own 15,000 capacity stadium

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have revealed plans to construct a 15,000 capacity stadium to host their home matches.

File Photo
File Photo

The Phobians recently commissioned an ultramodern commercial centre as part of efforts to give the club’s structures an uplift.

The four-step process includes constructing a new head office and also completing Hearts’ Pobiman project.

Hearts’ Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV said it is important for the club to build its own infrastructure, with plans to be part of the African Super League.

“We identified the need to build up infrastructure, to help us achieve our objectives,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“It is also one of the minimum requirements to enter the African super League, Our academy is very important, our own stadium is very important.”

In 2020, Hearts’ rivals Asante Kotoko also announced plans to move into their own stadium in the near future.

Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League last season
Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League last season Pulse Ghana

This was after the new board of Kotoko was handed a number of tasks, including getting the club its own stadium and establishing a women’s team.

In March, the Porcupine Warriors’ CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, also revealed bold plans to build a mini-stadium for the club, if only fans were ready to contribute towards the project.

He said he only needs 100,000 committed fans to contribute $100 each for the audacious project to take off.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, he noted that the club has reached a stage where it deserves its own stadium.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

