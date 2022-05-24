Hearts of Oak pull down old secretariat to start construction of ultramodern office

On Monday, the club shared photos and videos of excavators knocking down the old structure to make way for a new edifice.

This comes after Hearts recently commissioned an ultramodern commercial centre as part of efforts to give the club’s structures an uplift.

The four-step process includes constructing a new head office and also completing Hearts’ Pobiman project.

The defending league champions also revealed plans to construct a 15,000 capacity stadium to host their home matches.

Meanwhile, Hearts’ Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has hinted that the club is putting in measures to ensure that it meets the requirements to compete in the African Super League.

“We identified the need to build up infrastructure, to help us achieve our objectives,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“It is also one of the minimum requirements to enter the African super League, Our academy is very important, our own stadium is very important.”

In a related development, Hearts are considering establishing a women’s football team for next season.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, a Board Member of Hearts, Vincent Odotei Sowah, said plans are underway to establish a women’s team.