RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Hearts of Oak: GPL champions to establish women’s team next season

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak is considering establishing a women’s football team next season.

Hearts of Oak to establish women’s team next season
Hearts of Oak to establish women’s team next season

The Accra-based side has been in existence for over a century, having been officially formed in 1911.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, a Board Member of Hearts, Vincent Odotei Sowah, said plans are underway to establish a women’s team.

Vincent Sowah Odotei
Vincent Sowah Odotei Pulse Ghana

“Hearts of Oak will have its own female team next season. Currently, we have three names that the board is considering to choose and it will soon be made public,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

This comes after the Phobians revealed plans to construct a 15,000 capacity stadium to host their home matches.

The club recently commissioned an ultramodern commercial centre as part of efforts to give the club’s structures an uplift.

The four-step process includes constructing a new head office and also completing Hearts’ Pobiman project.

Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak Pulse Ghana

Hearts’ Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV said it is important for the club to build its own infrastructure, with plans to be part of the African Super League.

“We identified the need to build up infrastructure, to help us achieve our objectives,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“It is also one of the minimum requirements to enter the African super League, Our academy is very important, our own stadium is very important,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Hearts of Oak to establish women’s team next season

    Hearts of Oak: GPL champions to establish women’s team next season

  • Franck Etouga: Kotoko striker earns Cameroon call-up for AFCON qualifiers

    Franck Etouga: Kotoko striker earns Cameroon call-up for AFCON qualifiers

  • Fatau Dauda: I left Enyimba because they were fixing matches

    Fatau Dauda: I left Enyimba because they were fixing matches

Trending

Video: Flashy cars on display as Hearts of Oak players arrive at training

Watch: Flashy cars on display as Hearts of Oak players arrive at training

Hearts of Oak outline plans to build their own 15,000 capacity stadium

File Photo

Front three of Gyan, Mbella and Mfegue can win us Champions League – Kotoko CEO

Front three of Gyan, Mbella and Mfegue can win us Champions League – Kotoko CEO

Fatau Dauda: I left Enyimba because they were fixing matches

Fatau Dauda: I left Enyimba because they were fixing matches