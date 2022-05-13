The Accra-based side has been in existence for over a century, having been officially formed in 1911.
Hearts of Oak: GPL champions to establish women’s team next season
Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak is considering establishing a women’s football team next season.
Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, a Board Member of Hearts, Vincent Odotei Sowah, said plans are underway to establish a women’s team.
“Hearts of Oak will have its own female team next season. Currently, we have three names that the board is considering to choose and it will soon be made public,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.
This comes after the Phobians revealed plans to construct a 15,000 capacity stadium to host their home matches.
The club recently commissioned an ultramodern commercial centre as part of efforts to give the club’s structures an uplift.
The four-step process includes constructing a new head office and also completing Hearts’ Pobiman project.
Hearts’ Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV said it is important for the club to build its own infrastructure, with plans to be part of the African Super League.
“We identified the need to build up infrastructure, to help us achieve our objectives,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.
“It is also one of the minimum requirements to enter the African super League, Our academy is very important, our own stadium is very important,” he added.
More from category
-
Hearts of Oak: GPL champions to establish women’s team next season
-
Franck Etouga: Kotoko striker earns Cameroon call-up for AFCON qualifiers
-
Fatau Dauda: I left Enyimba because they were fixing matches