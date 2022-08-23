I should’ve given Konadu Yiadom to Kotoko, not Hearts – Agent fumes

The Phobians have been eyeing Yiadom for many months now and finally beat off competition from Kotoko to sign him on transfer deadline day.

However, his transfer has been shrouded by controversy after the player’s agent accused Hearts of not paying the agreed amount.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, Abu Salam said the FA Cup champions lacked the funds to complete the deal.

“I regret not giving Konadu to Kotoko. Everything shows I made a mistake,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“I really regret and should have taken the money from Kotoko. [Kotoko Chief Execuitve] Nana Yaw even told me Hearts have no money to pay the boy.”

Meanwhile, a Board Member of Hearts, Vincent Sowah-Odotei said the player’s agent has already received part payment for the transfer.

According to him, the club already had a pre-agreement with Yiadom since April when he was still on the books of WAFA.

“He has taken part of the money for Konadu Yiadom. We will not stand for any blackmail. If you have taken part of the money, why do you make it look like he has not taken anything? We'll not tolerate that," Sowah-Odotei said.

"If I tell you how Abu has done to Hearts over this Konadu matter, you will be shocked. Ask him if we owe him the players he brought to us. Abu should stay clear. We signed Konadu on a pre-contract as far back in April this year.”