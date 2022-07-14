I’m the best left-back in Ghana – Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim declares

He was also one of Kotoko’s best players as the Porcupine Warriors romped to the Ghana Premier League title with three games to spare.

Imoro’s exploits, coupled with the rise of Korsah, who plays for Kotoko’s rivals Hearts, have led to comparisons between the duo.

Both players are currently in camp with the Black Galaxies but, on social media, a raging debate over who is better is currently ongoing.

Imoro, however, believes no one is better than him at the moment, telling GH One TV: “Yeah, I have worked for it, so I see myself as the best.”

Meanwhile, Hearts legend Bernard Don Bortey has advised rivals Kotoko to sign three players from the Phobians ahead of their campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The 39-year-old named Sulley Muntari, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Mohammed Alhassan as players that Prosper Narteh Ogun should add to his squad.

"I've told them to augment the squad because the competition is tough. So just like they signed (Frank Etouga) Mbella and (George) Mfegue, they should sign a couple of them,” he told Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.