Imoro Ibrahim: Kotoko star to join Al-Hilal in $410,000 deal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim is reportedly on the verge of joining Sudanese giants Al-Hilal Omdurman.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the talented left-back will join the Blue Wave in a deal worth up to $410,000.

Imoro enjoyed a highly productive season during the 2021/22 campaign, where he impressively registered eight assists.

The 22-year-old was one of Kotoko’s best players as the Porcupine Warriors romped to the Ghana Premier League title with three games to spare.

His exploits saw him finish the season as the player with the most assists, while also being nominated for Player of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.

Joy Sports reports that Al-Hilal will pay an initial fee of $150,000 upfront to Kotoko for the signing of the left-back.

The rest of the transfer fee is said to depend on some performance clauses inserted in the deal which could rise to $410,000.

Imoro Ibrahim trains at Black Galaxies camp
Imoro Ibrahim trains at Black Galaxies camp Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Imoro recently declared himself the best left-back in the country following social media comparisons with Hearts of Oak’s Dennis Korsah.

In an interview with GHOne TV in July, the former Karela United defender said: “Yeah, I have worked for it, so I see myself as the best.”

Imoro is currently a key member of the Black Galaxies and played in both legs as Ghana beat Benin to reach the final round of qualifiers for the CHAN tournament.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

