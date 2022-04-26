I’ve not had an erection since awarding penalty against Hearts – Referee Kenny Padi

The penalty awarded to the Porcupine Warriors, however, sparked controversy, with some suggesting Fabio Gama went to ground under minimal contact.

Referee Padi has since come under intense pressure and was even described as “useless” by Hearts board member, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe.

Speaking to Wenchi-based Ewiase FM, the match official said he has been having nightmares since the penalty incident.

He also disclosed that he has been unable to have an erection since awarding the penalty against the defending champions.

“I have not had erection since the day I awarded the penalty against Hearts of Oak. Sometimes I get strange and horrific nightmares, I can’t sleep,” he said.

Meanwhile, Referee Padi has been suspended for the rest of the season after the penalty decision was found to be dubious by the GFA’s Match Review Panel.

In its ruling, the Panel said: "Per the video watched in relation to the 14th-minute incident, player number 24 of Hearts of Oak challenged player number 10 of Asante Kotoko fairly.

“There was no foul committed which warranted any penalty. The hand on the back of the attacker had no impact on the attacker. More so the attacker should not have fallen backwards if the fall was because of the hand of the defender, obviously it was not a push so falling backward suggest a premeditated attempt to fake a foul.”