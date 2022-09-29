‘He won 5 trophies in two years’ – John Dumelo disagrees with Samuel Boadu’s sacking

“Five trophies in less than two years and he’s sacked? I’m a pure Hearts of Oak fan but this is not the best,” he wrote on Twitter.

Boadu joined the Phobians in March 2021 and led them to five trophies, including guiding them to their first league title in over a decade.

He ended the 2021/22 season by winning the league and FA Cup double before making it back-to-back FA Cup titles last season.

Pulse Ghana

Despite winning as many trophies with Hearts, recent results haven’t been good enough as the club continues to struggle.

Hearts finished seventh in last season’s Premier League and are yet to win a game since the start of the current campaign after drawing with both Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.

In a statement on Tuesday, the FA Cup holders said Boadu and his entire technical team have been let go with immediate effect.

"Accra Hearts of Oak Plc has decided to part ways with the entire technical team of the senior team led by Coach Samuel Boadu with immediate effect," a section of the statement said.

"The Club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and the energy to ensure its broader objectives are achieved and it feels the time for that new direction is now.

"The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories- which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors."

Pulse Ghana

The club added: "In the interim, the coach of the U20 - Samuel Nii Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed."

"We wish to assure all fans that, the club is taking all the necessary steps including assistance from our CVCA partners in this effort at restructuring the technical team."