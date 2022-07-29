Kotoko appeal Richmond Lamptey’s match-fixing ban at CAS

The club said they were heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in a bid to overturn the ban.
Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have served notice of their decision to appeal the match-fixing ban slapped on midfielder Richmond Lamptey.
In May, Lamptey was handed a 30-month ban from all football-related activities over his involvement in the Ashanti Gold vs Inter Allies match-fixing scandal in the 2020/21 season.
The 25-year-old was on the books of Inter Allies at the time and was part of the players who featured in the controversial 7-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold in that fixture.
A ruling by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Disciplinary Committee on the issue said Lamptey’s sanction will take effect from next season.
This meant the midfielder, who joined Kotoko at the start of last season and played a key role in their title success, will not be eligible to play for the club next season.
In a statement posted on their social media handle, the Porcupine Warriors said they are heading to CAS to appeal Lamptey’s ban.
“Management this morning have directed our legal team to begin processes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in respect of the Richmond Lamptey’s appeal,” a statement from Kotoko said.
Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will be having their pre-season tour in Turkey ahead of the 2022/23 season.
