Kotoko bow out of CAF Champions League after penalty shootout defeat to Kadiogo

Coach Seydou Zerbo’s side went into the game as favourites, having recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Kadiogo in the first leg.

However, their advantage from the first leg wasn’t enough as Kotoko shockingly suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to ensure the game was tied on aggregate.

The Kumasi-based further failed to make amends during the ensuing shootout, culminating in a 3-1 defeat on penalties.

The defeat sees Kotoko embarrassingly exit the Champions League at the first preliminary round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry have announced the signing of Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella.

The Cameroonian striker officially completed his move to the Egyptian side on Sunday in a deal reported to be worth around $400,000.

The 21-year-old was one of Kotoko’s key players as they romped to the Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/22 season.

Mbella was the Porcupine Warriors’ top scorer, having impressively scored 21 goals in 30 league matches last season.

He was only piped to the league’s golden boot by Ashanti Gold forward Yaw Annor, who netted 22 times for the Miners last season.

In a statement on Sunday, Al Masry announced the capture of Mbella from Kotoko, making him their eighth signing of the transfer window.